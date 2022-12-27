Thanks to Grant Weston for the following WWE RAW live event results from tonight’s show at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio:

* Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz

* Omos defeated Mustafa Ali

* Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Bayley. No appearance by hometown star Alexa Bliss, likely due to weather, and people were disappointed

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained in a Steel Cage match over Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano. This was double duty for Gargano, who spoke to the crowd and celebrated with fans after the match. No Seth Rollins or Becky Lynch, apparently also due to weather as well, and the “we want Rollins!” chants all night proved that. Priest replaced Rollins here

