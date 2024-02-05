Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Corbin, KY, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa (w/ Jimmy Uso)
Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal
Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile & Maxxine DuPri
AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory
#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
Bianca Belair, Shotzi & Zelina Vega defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane)
Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa
WWE Intercontinental Title Match –Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable
Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight