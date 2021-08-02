Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena, courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam:
Big E defeated Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus
RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley
Bobby Lashley & MVP defeated Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
Intercontinental Championship Match: Apollo Crews defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks
John Cena & The Mysterio’s defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos