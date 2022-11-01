Thanks to NWOFan4Lyfe for the following WWE live event results from today’s show at the in Dortmund, Germany:

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ricochet

* Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models

* Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville

* Ridge Holland and Butch defeated The New Day

* Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

* Liv Morgan defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat

* Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER) defeated The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos)

