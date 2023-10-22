Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Santos Escobar defeated Bobby Lashley via DQ due to interference by The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

The LWO (Santos Escobar, Carlito & Joaquin Wilde) defeated Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

Shotzi defeated Isla Dawn (w/ Alba Fyre)

Austin Theory (w/ Grayson Waller) defeated Cameron Grimes

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeated Butch

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky)

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight