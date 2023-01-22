Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura & Madcap Moss defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin

Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) defeated The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Sonya Deville

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match – Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox defeated Damage CTRL (IYO Sky & Dakota Kai) (c) via DQ due to interference by Bayley, Becky Lynch makes the save, a 6-women tag team match is made

Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)

WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins