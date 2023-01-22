Impact Wrestling returned to Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday night to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Fightful

– Deonna Purrazzo def. Steph De Lander

– Gisele Shaw attacked Deonna after the match.

– Kevin Knight def. Jack Price

– KUSHIDA def. Chris Bey

– No Surrender Qualifying Match: Steve Maclin def. Rhino

– Barry Horowitz def. Johnny Swinger. KISS Demon did a run in.

– No Surrender Qualifying Match: Heath def. Eddie Edwards. PCO’s lighting distracted Edward.

– PCO attacked Eddie.

– Masha Slamovich def. Alisha Edwards

– Mickie James saves Alisha from Masha attacking

– Rich Swann def. Kenny King

– Kenny attacked after the match until Josh Alexander made the save.

– Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) def. Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey

– Beat The Clock Challenge: Tommy Dreamer def. Jason Hotch

– Allysin Kay def. Taya Valkyrie

– Frankie Kazarian & Yuya Uemura def. Deaner & Callihan

– Beat The Clock Challenge: Bully Ray def. Bhupinder Gujjar

– X-Division Championship – Monster’s Ball: Trey Miguel (c) def. Crazzy Steve

– Josh Alexander & Mickie James def. Dirty Dango & Gisele Shaw

– Alexander & James call themselves “Walking Country”