Keiji Muto teamed with AEW stars Darby Allin & Sting to beat AKIRA, Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji for Pro Wrestling NOAH on Sunday morning in what marked his final match at The Great Muta.

The finish called for Sting, Allin, and Muta to hit their finishers on Hakushi. Post-match, Muta attacked Hakushi’s ringside monk and then stabbed Hakushi with the grave marker.

Muto will wrestle his retirement match on February 21 against Tetsuya Naito. Muto first appeared as Muta in 1989 for the NWA before having a long and successful career in Japan.