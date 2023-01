The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Take a Picture event that took place on Sunday night in Huntsville, Alabama, courtesy of Cagematch:

Eight Way Scramble Match: Hunter Drake defeats Brandon Williams and Brogan Finlay and Donnie Primetime and Jimmy Lloyd and Marcus Mathers and Terry Yaki and Yoya (8:56)

Blake Christian defeats Cabana Man Dan (15:32)

Gringo Loco defeats Arez (15:48)

Mike Jackson defeats Marko Stunt (11:03)

Sawyer Wreck defeats Billie Starkz (8:30)

Adam Priest defeats Tony Deppen (10:52)

Cole Radrick defeats Allie Katch (10:27)

Chrisjen Hayme defeats Corey Hollis (8:31)

GCW Tag Team Title Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeat East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (18:55)