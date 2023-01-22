Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Melbourne, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Indi Hartwell defeated Tiffany Stratton

Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana

Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez

Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon

Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson

Kelly Kincaid interviews Dani Palmer. The interview is interrupted by Zoey Stark, then Lash Legend

Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey

Apollo Crews & Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) defeated Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Damon Kemp

NXT North American Title Match – Wes Lee (c) retains over Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe)

Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match

NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez & Lyra Valkyria defeated Grayson Waller & Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne)