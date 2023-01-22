Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Melbourne, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Indi Hartwell defeated Tiffany Stratton
Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana
Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez
Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon
Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson
Kelly Kincaid interviews Dani Palmer. The interview is interrupted by Zoey Stark, then Lash Legend
Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey
Apollo Crews & Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) defeated Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Damon Kemp
NXT North American Title Match – Wes Lee (c) retains over Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe)
Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match
NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez & Lyra Valkyria defeated Grayson Waller & Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne)