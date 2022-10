Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

– Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

– Shotzi def. Sonya Deville

– Karrion Kross def. Ricochet

– Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

– Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.cé and mån.sôör)

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

– Braun Strowman & New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) def. The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) & Sami Zayn