Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, WV, courtesy of Wrestling Body Slam:
AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory
WWE U.S. Title: Damian Priest (c ) defeated Dolph Ziggler
Omos defeated Reggie
Riddle defeated Chad Gable
Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston
WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi
Triple Threat Match: Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan
Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens