Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, WV, courtesy of Wrestling Body Slam:

AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory

WWE U.S. Title: Damian Priest (c ) defeated Dolph Ziggler

Omos defeated Reggie

Riddle defeated Chad Gable

Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi

Triple Threat Match: Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan

Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens