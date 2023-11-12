Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Johnson City, TN at the Freedom Hall Civic Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match –Gunther (c) retains over Sami Zayn

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso

LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

Jey Uso defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre