Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Orlando, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Gigi Dolin defeated Arianna Grace
Tylynn Register and Anna Keefer debut in a tag team match
Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, Dante Chen & Boa and Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont to earn a future NXT Tag Team Championship match.
Bron Breakker defeated Eddy Thorpe and Trey Bearhill in a triple threat
Javier Bernal defeated Riley Osbourne
Lola Vice defeated Jade Gentile
Xia Li & Kiana James defeated NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria & Karmen Petrovic
Trick Williams, Gable Steveson & Josh Briggs defeated Baron Corbin & OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)