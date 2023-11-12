Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Orlando, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Gigi Dolin defeated Arianna Grace

Tylynn Register and Anna Keefer debut in a tag team match

Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, Dante Chen & Boa and Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont to earn a future NXT Tag Team Championship match.

Bron Breakker defeated Eddy Thorpe and Trey Bearhill in a triple threat

Javier Bernal defeated Riley Osbourne

Lola Vice defeated Jade Gentile

Xia Li & Kiana James defeated NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria & Karmen Petrovic

Trick Williams, Gable Steveson & Josh Briggs defeated Baron Corbin & OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)