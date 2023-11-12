Tuesday’s WWE NXT will feature two qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Lita revealed on Instagram that Lash Legend will face off against Roxanne Perez, while Trick Williams will take on Joe Coffey from Gallus.
The Iron Survivor Challenge made its debut last year, with a lineup of five men and five women competing in a 25-minute matches. Participants entered the challenge every five minutes, and the one who had the most falls was declared the ultimate winner. Here is the updated card:
NXT Tag Team Titles: Chase U (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks
Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend
Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey
Supernova Sessions with guests Alpha Academy
OTM vs. Brawling Brutes