Tuesday’s WWE NXT will feature two qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Lita revealed on Instagram that Lash Legend will face off against Roxanne Perez, while Trick Williams will take on Joe Coffey from Gallus.

The Iron Survivor Challenge made its debut last year, with a lineup of five men and five women competing in a 25-minute matches. Participants entered the challenge every five minutes, and the one who had the most falls was declared the ultimate winner. Here is the updated card:

NXT Tag Team Titles: Chase U (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks

Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend

Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey

Supernova Sessions with guests Alpha Academy

OTM vs. Brawling Brutes