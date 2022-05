Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL, courtesy of Wrestling Body Slam:

The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

Omos def. Reggie

Miz TV with Ezekiel and Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

WWE U.S. Title: Theory (c) def. Finn Balor with a roll-up.

AJ Styles def. Damian Priest

WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley