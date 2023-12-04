Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Newark, DE at the Bob Carpenter Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Shotzi defeated Bayley
Bobby Lashley & Angelo Dawkins defeated The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)
Butch defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)
Santos Escobar defeated Dragon Lee
Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar in a viking rules match
Austin Theory & Grayson Waller defeated Cameron Grimes & Odyssey Jones
WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair
LA Knight & Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa