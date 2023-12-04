WWE Raw rolls on as tonight’s show will air live from Albany, NY, at the MVP Arena.

Tonight’s show is loaded with a big-time main event of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defending against Jey Uso. CM Punk is currently not advertised for the show.

Those advertised for the show include Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Two-Out-Of-Three Falls: DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Imperium (Giovanni Vince & Ludwig Kaiser)

Cody Rhodes addresses Shinsuke Nakamura