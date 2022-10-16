Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin

Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler (w/ Natalya)

Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett, who is in an arm sling) in a No DQ Match. The referee ejects Scarlett during the match

The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville

Braun Strowman & The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Sami Zayn