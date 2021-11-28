Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, VA, courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam:

Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

WWE U.S. Title: Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks

WWE Raw Tag Team Title: RK Bro ( c ) defeated AJ Styles & Omos vs Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler

Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits

WWE Title: Big E (c) defeated Bobby Lashley

WWE Raw Women’s Title: Becky Lynch ( c ) defeated Bianca Belair