NJPW Strong Results 11/27/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Matthew Rehwoldt and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Coughlin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Strong lockup. Coughlin backs Gresham into the blue turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Coghlin shoves Gresham. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Gresham with another side headlock takeover. Gresham drops Coughlin with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Gresham grabs a side headlock. Gresham works on his joint manipulation game. Gresham with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Gresham with a side headlock takeover for a two count. Coughlin backs Gresham into the ropes. Coughlin whips Gresham across the ring. Gresham cartwheels over Coughlin. Gresham with a series of side headlock takeovers. Coughlin answers with the headscissors neck lock.

Coughlin puts Gresham on his shoulders. Coughlin goes for The Canadian BackBreaker Rack, but Gresham lands back on his feet. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Gresham. Coughlin with a Deadlift Gut Wrench Suplex. Coughlin applies The Bear Hug. Gresham nails Coughlin with The Bell Clap. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Gresham. Coughlin goes back to The Bear Hug. Gresham grabs a side headlock. Coughlin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gresham counters with a Crossbody Block. Gresham rolls Coughlin over for a two count.

Coughlin drops Gresham with a shoulder tackle. Gresham drops down on the canvas. Coughlin catches Gresham in mid-air. Coughlin applies The Bear Hug. Coughlin with a waist lock go-behind. Coughlin with a mat return. Gresham grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Gresham has the leverage advantage. Coughlin with the backslide cover for a two count. Small Package Exchange. Gresham with The Hurricanrana. Rollup Exchange. Second Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Gresham connects with The Leg Scissors Pin to pickup the victory. After the match, Coughlin shakes hands with Gresham.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham via Pinfall

Second Match: Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, Karl Fredericks, Ren Narita and The DKC vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight and The West Coast Wrecking Crew) In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Team Rosser attacks Team Filthy before the bell rings. Rosser starts biting Lawlor’s forehead. Slugfest in the corner. Forearm Exchange. Rosser with heavy bodyshots. Rosser is choking Lawlor with his t-shirt. Rosser blows his nose at Lawlor. Kratos with a leaving clothesline. Lawlor throws the shirt at Rosser. Lawlor applies the greco roman throat hold. Lawlor transitions into a ground and pound attack. Team Filthy Pose. Team Filthy clears the ring. Lawlor with a knife edge chop. Rosser knocks Limelight off the ring apron. Lawlor punches Rosser in the back. Lawlor tags in Kratos. Lawlor backs Rosser into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kratos with a gut punch. Kratos brings Rosser to the corner. Kratos with two forearm smashes. Kratos with a Discus Corner Clothesline. Kratos follows that with a Gut Wrench Suplex for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Isaacs. WCWC clears the ring. Jumping Knee Strike/German Suplex Combination. Assisted Double Foot Stop. Isaacs hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rosser with a knife edge chop.

Rosser is displaying his fighting spirit. Rosser is throwing haymakers at Isaacs. Rosser clotheslines Isaacs. Team Filthy continues to knock Team Rosser off the apron. Isaacs drops his elbow on the right knee of Rosser. Team Filthy dumps Rosser out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Philadelphia. Kratos goes for a Deadlift Vertical Suplex, but Rosser lands back on his feet. Rosser sends Kratos face first into the steel ring post. Rosser with a double clothesline. Rosser with a Back Body Drop that sends Limelight crashing into Kratos. Rosser nails Lawlor with The Pump Kick. Rosser hits The Gut Check on the floor. Rosser tags in Narita. Narita with forearm shivers. Narita sends Isaacs to the corner. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Narita kicks Isaacs in the gut. Narita with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Nelson repeatedly stomps on Narita’s chest. DKC dropkicks Nelson to the floor. DKC with combination karate chops in the corner. Narita with an Overhead Suplex for a two count. DKC kicks Limelight out of the ring. Narita tags in Fredericks.

DKC with a running karate chop. Narita with a running elbow smash. Fredericks follows that with The Stinger Splash. Rosser blasts Limelight off the apron. Romero with a leaping back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Leaping Elbow Drop/Fist Drop Combination for a two count. The referee has no control whatsoever in this match. Isaacs denies The MD. Isaacs ducks a clothesline from Fredericks. Isaacs applies a waist lock. Fredericks decks Isaacs with a back elbow smash. Isaacs with a Jumping Knee Strike. Isaacs tags in Limelight. Second Forearm Exchange. Fredericks uppercuts Limelight. Limelight with a Spinning Back Kick. Limelight starts dancing. Fredericks drops Limelight with The SpineBuster. Fredericks tags in Romero. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Limelight shoves Romero. Romero ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Romero with a palm strike. Limelight denies The Slice Bread. Limelight with a Release Half & Half Suplex. DKC responds with The Crucifix Bomb.

DKC with forearm shivers to Nelson. Nelson avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Nelson with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Nelson. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita with a Running Boot. Isaacs with a flying forearm smash. Isaacs follows that with The Back Drop Driver. Third Forearm Exchange. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Lawlor denies The MD. Lawlor with The Olympic Slam. Rosser tackles Lawlor. Rosser transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosser and Lawlor are trading back and forth shots. Rosser HeadButts Lawlor. Lawlor drives Rosser face first into the middle rope.

Rosser hammers down on the back of Lawlor’s neck. Rosser with clubbing short-arm lariats. Rosser ducks a forearm from Kratos. Rosser kicks Kratos in the gut. Rosser with The Rolling Elbow. Rosser clotheslines Kratos over the top rope. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Romero breaks up the submission hold. Romero with two haymakers. Romero with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Romero clotheslines Lawlor. Limelight kicks Romero in the gut. Limelight with forearm shivers. Limelight drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Romero reverses out of the irish whip from Limelight. Limelight goes for The Symbiote DDT, but Romero counters with The Vertical Suplex. Romero applies The Diablo Arm-Bar. A masked man runs into the ring and attacks Romero with a kendo stick which causes the disqualification. After the match, Black Tiger was the mystery attacker. Tiger connects with The Tombstone PileDriver. Team Filthy gangs up on Rosser.

Winner: Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, Karl Fredericks, Ren Narita and The DKC via

Disqualification

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Gabriel Kidd & Jonathan Gresham Segment

Third Match: Brody King, Chris Dickinson and Daniel Garcia vs. Bateman, Barrett Brown and Misterioso In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Chris Dickinson and Barrett Brown will start things off. Brown pie faces Dickinson. Brown ducks a clothesline from Dickinson. Brown applies a side headlock. Dickinson whips Brown across the ring. Brown runs into Dickinson. Brown drops down on the canvas. Dickinson leapfrogs over Brown. Dickinson drops down on the canvas. Dickinson drops Brown with a shoulder tackle. Dickinson tags in Garcia. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick. Garcia dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Following a snap mare takeover, Garcia applies a rear chin lock. Garcia transitions into a straight jacket hold. King tags himself in. King stomps on the midsection of Brown. Brown with forearm shivers. King answers with a knife edge chop. King bodyslams Brown. Bateman drives his knee into King’s back. Bateman slams King’s head on the top rope. Brown with a Running Boot. Brown tags in Misterioso. Misterioso with a Flying Hurricanrana. Misterioso rolls under a clothesline from King. Misterioso thrust kicks the left knee of King. Misterioso SuperKicks King.

Misterioso stomps on King’s chest. Misterioso knocks Dickinson off the ring apron. Misterioso with a Double MoonSault for a two count. Misterioso applies a rear chin lock. Simultaneous tag to Bateman. Double Gut Punch. Bateman gets King in position for The Lawn Dart. Brown inadvertently clocks Bateman with a Running Knee Strike. King tags in Dickinson. Dickinson runs through a clothesline from Brown. Dickinson knocks Misterioso off the apron. Brown punches Dickinson in the back. Brown with a forearm smash. Dickinson reverses out of the irish whip from Brown. Dickinson hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Dickinson with a Vertical Suplex. Dickinson plays to the crowd. Dickinson with a corner clothesline. Dickinson delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Dickinson tags in Garcia. Garcia with forearm shivers. Garcia whips Bateman across the ring. Garcia drives his knee into the midsection of Bateman. Garcia with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Garcia with a Knee Drop. Garcia blocks a boot from Bateman. Garcia with three uppercuts. Brown runs interference.

Stray Dog Army take a ride on The Uppercut Train. Garcia drops Misterioso with The Big Boot. Garcia unloads two knife edge chops. Garcia with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Garcia dumps Brown out of the ring. Garcia tags in Dickinson. Dickinson stomps on Bateman’s back. Dickinson with a clubbing axe handle strike. Dickinson applies a wrist lock. Dickinson tags in King. Double Irish Whip. Inverted Atomic Drop/Dropkick Combination. King with a double leg takedown. Garcia with a Knee Drop. King applies The Boston Crab. Dickinson gets Misterioso trapped in The STF. Garcia applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Bateman grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bateman denies The PowerBomb. Bateman decks King with a back elbow smash. Bateman drills King with The BrainBuster for a two count. Bateman tags in Misterioso. Double Irish Whip. Bateman with a running elbow smash. Dickinson pulls Misterioso off the apron. Garcia pulls Bateman out of the ring. King with an Inside Out Lariat. King delivers The Razor’s Edge into The Stray Dog Army on the outside. Stereo PileDrivers from Dickinson and Garcia. King connects with The High Angle PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brody King, Chris Dickinson and Daniel Garcia via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer In A Philly Street Fight

Tiger Hattori joins the commentary team for this match. Suzuki talks smack to Moxley before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Kingston starts brawling with Archer. Archer with a knee lift. Archer sends Kingston face first into the steel ring post. Moxley kicks Suzuki in the gut. Archer with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Archer slams Moxley’s head on the top rope. Archer attacks Moxley with a kendo stick. Archer starts choking Moxley with the kendo stick. Kingston attacks Archer from behind. Kingston with the greco roman eye poke. Kingston gives Archer the kendo stick treatment. Kingston dumps Archer out of the ring. Kingston is left alone with Suzuki. Chop Exchange. Kingston refuses to stay down. Suzuki rocks Kingston with a forearm smash. Suzuki grabs the kendo stick. Kingston begs for mercy. Suzuki cracks the kendo stick over Kingston’s head. Suzuki kicks Kingston out of the ring. Moxley attacks Suzuki from behind. Moxley starts biting Suzuki’s forehead. Moxley dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Suzuki attacks Moxley with a traffic cone. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Moxley. Suzuki and Moxley starts brawling towards the backstage area.

All hell is breaking loose in Philadelphia. Kingston bites the right ear of Archer. Suzuki grabs a shopping cart. Moxley rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Moxley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. This brawl heads towards the parking lot area of the 2300 Arena. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Moxley. Archer launches Moxley face first into the production truck. Suzuki is choking Moxley with a steel chair. Kingston starts throwing cinder blocks at Archer. Archer kicks Kingston in the gut. Archer with a forearm smash. Kingston with a low blow. Suzuki throws a traffic cone at Kingston. Suzuki repeatedly whips Kingston with the kendo stick. Archer attacks Kingston with a dust pan. Archer rolls Kingston back into the ring. Suzuki with a knee lift. Kingston denies The Gotch Style PileDriver. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Kingston. Suzuki Gun continues to attack Kingston with the kendo stick. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Archer adds The Ankle Lock.

Moxley brings a door down to the ring. Moxley sends Suzuki face first into the ring post. Archer rolls Moxley back into the ring. Moxley lands The Suicide Dive. Moxley cracks Archer with the stop sign. Moxley rolls Archer back into the ring. Moxley with a series of kendo stick shots. Moxley with a kendo stick assisted low blow. Moxley follows that with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Moxley whips Suzuki into the steel barricade. Moxley slides the door into the ring. Moxley puts Archer on his shoulders. The Kendo Stick Fest continues. Moxley dropkicks Archer through the door. Moxley is trying to wake up Kingston. Moxley and Kingston denies The Double Chokeslam. Three Double Lariats. Suzuki denies The Violent Crown. Archer with The Full Nelson Slam. Kingston responds with Two Spinning Back Fists. Kingston drops Archer with The DDT for a two count. Kingston is lighting up Suzuki’s chest. Suzuki denies The Exploder Suplex. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Suzuki with a straight right hand. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Moxley gets in the way. Archer with The Big Boot. Archer with a running elbow smash. Archer puts Kingston on the top turnbuckle. Archer slaps Kingston in the chest. Archer connects with The Blackout through the trash can to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer via Pinfall

