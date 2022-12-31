Thanks to Sean Jeffcoat for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

* Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ended when Bayley attacked them both and got the upperhand. Bayley gave a heel promo but Lynch and Belair recovered to take her out

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Omos defeated Mustafa Ali

* Karl Anderson and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

* Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz by DQ when Baron Corbin assisted The Miz. Johnny Gargano made the save to set up the next match

* Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz and Baron Corbin

* Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor in the Steel Cage main event. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest entered the cage at one point to attack Rollins, but Becky Lynch made the save and took out Ripley while Rollins fought off Balor and Priest. Rollins went on to finish Balor with the Stomp. Lynch and Rollins danced while fans sang his theme song, then they celebrated on top of the cage together

