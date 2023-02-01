WWE released the following official match previews for the WrestleMania 39 co-main events, which will see Cody Rhodes challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

It should be noted that WWE has not confirmed which match will air on Night 1 or Night 2 as of this writing.

The official preview for Ripley vs. Flair reads like this:

SmackDown Women’s Title Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley Rhea Ripley, winner of the Royal Rumble, has a chance at redemption when she challenges SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Ripley won the Royal Rumble in spectacular fashion, starting out as the first entrant, lasting a grueling 61 minutes and eight seconds and eliminating No. 2 entrant Liv Morgan to gain victory. Ripley’s win was all the more astonishing since she had been Speared by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix earlier in the evening. The following night on Raw, Ripley announced who she would challenge: her fierce rival, Flair. The Queen and The Nightmare have a rich, albeit one-sided history as Ripley has never beaten Flair. Three years ago, the roles were reversed, as Flair won the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match before challenging then-NXT Women’s Champion Ripley at WrestleMania 36. Ripley lost to Flair on that night and has never beaten her since. With The Judgment Day by her side, “Mami” has the best chance of dethroning The Queen. Ripley is a much different competitor than three years ago, and her recent run of dominance proves she may come out the victor. Can Ripley finally overcome her demons to make Flair’s worst nightmare come true, or will history repeat itself with The Queen staying on top? Don’t miss the two-night WrestleMania Premium Live Event, streaming live Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

The official preview for Rhodes vs. Reigns reads like this:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes Following his triumph over 29 other Superstars in the 2023 Royal Rumble Match, Cody Rhodes will now get the opportunity to realize his dream when he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. One of the most dominant World Champions of all time, Reigns is enjoying a legendary title reign, winning epic battles against Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and many more. As he presides over The Bloodline with an iron fist on The Island of Relevancy, The Head of the Table stands armed with a brutal arsenal and seems unstoppable. From the unstoppable to the Superstar who would simply not be stopped, Rhodes returned to WWE and made it clear that his one and only focus was to become WWE Champion. After battling through a gruesome pectoral injury to defeat Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match and taking some time to rehabilitate, The American Nightmare returned to win the Royal Rumble and now sets his sights on toppling Reigns to finally capture the biggest prize in WWE. Don’t miss the highly-anticipated Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown when WrestleMania goes Hollywood during for a special two-night Premium Live Event, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

