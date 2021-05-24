WWE has been dealing with a legal dispute with Stone Cold Jones LLC since last year as the company is owned by NFL player, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

The issue is the company releasing a soda line named “Stone Cold Jones Joda” in conjunction with KC Soda. Of course, WWE owns the trademark rights to “Stone Cold Steve Austin”, and “Stone Cold.” WWE filed a complaint to oppose Jones’ trademark filing as it was indicated the name “Stone Cold” is associated with Austin.

Heel By Nature notes WWE has requested another extension with the United States Patent and Trademark Office Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. The reason for the extension is due to the two sides still in negotiations to settle. WWE filed a motion to suspend proceedings for 60 days.