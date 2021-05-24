Kazuchika Okada stepped forward to reveal he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

He noted in an interview with Radio Oshabering (via Tokyo Sports) that he was part of the group of positive tests coming out of NJPW following Wrestling Dontaku on May 4. Other stars who were pulled from shows around this time were SHO, YOH, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

He repeatedly tested negative, but over time felt a fever and was unwell before he finally tested positive.

After NJPW paused events, they started running shows again on May 22 with Road to Wrestle Grand Slam.