Wade Barrett has at least one big supporter behind-the-scenes at WWE NXT – producer and Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James.

James tweeted during this week’s show to support for Barrett, who worked his second guest commentary gig for the black & yellow brand.

“I’m a @StuBennett guy! #OUDK,” James wrote.

As we’ve noted, Barrett is negotiating a full-time contract with WWE to be a permanent announcer for NXT and NXT UK. There’s no word yet on if he will also call next week’s NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 special, but we will keep you updated.

Below is James’ full tweet, along with Barrett’s response:

Im a cat guy, but I’ve always been down with the D-O-Double-G! @WWERoadDogg #NXTSuperTuesday https://t.co/HChdJx2pdl — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 2, 2020

