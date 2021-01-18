A big news story from this week was WWE champion Drew McIntyre testing positive for COVID-19, the first of what is expected to be a number of cases following a small outbreak.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer appeared on the latest edition of Sunday Night’s Main Event to discuss whether any WWE legends, specifically Hulk Hogan, were in danger of contracting the virus from McIntyre since they appeared next to the champion on the recent Raw Legends Night. Meltzer reported that Hogan and other older stars are safe, as McIntyre had tested negative days after Raw Legends concluded, with his positive test coming days later.

There was also some conversation about Ric Flair, who has been featured regularly in a storyline with his daughter Charlotte Flair and rising star Lacey Evans. Whether WWE continues to use the Nature Boy weekly with the fear of COVID remains to be seen.

Mcintyre did appear on last week’s Raw via video to address the WWE Universe and his Royal Rumble opponent, Bill Goldberg.