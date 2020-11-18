As noted back in October at this link, Matt Riddle’s “#SpeakingOut” accuser Candi Cartwright (Samantha Tavel) filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Riddle, WWE, EVOLVE and Gabe Sapolsky. This lawsuit comes after Riddle filed a lawsuit against Cartwright back in September, which you can read at this link. Cartwright is suing each party for $10 million for various damages, emotional distress, attorney’s fees, and court costs.

In an update, HeelByNature has uncovered court documents that show WWE is looking to move the lawsuit to federal court.

The documents were filed on November 17 and include consent forms from Riddle, Sapolsky, and WWN owner Salem Hamaoui. WWE required consent forms from all defendants before they could move the case to the federal level.

It was noted that moving a case from the municipal to federal levels can benefit defendants. Law.com notes that moving to the federal court provides “a potentially greater chance of winning a motion to dismiss or summary judgment motion, and a more structured discovery format under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.”

WWE noted back in early October, when the news of the lawsuit broke, that they had not been served a lawsuit yet, but if they were served, then they would “vigorously” defend themselves and contest it. WWE was officially served a summons by Cartwright’s attorneys on October 26. This is what led to WWE filing to move the case to federal court.

