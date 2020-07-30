WWE Looks at Kairi Sane’s Greatest Moments, WWE Superstar Appearing for GLAAD Media Awards Tonight

– Below is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring the greatest moments from Kairi Sane’s WWE run.

The Pirate Princess finished up with WWE on Monday’s RAW and is headed back to Japan to spend time with her family. She left WWE on good terms and is expected to be affiliated with the company in some way down the line.

– WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville will be appearing at the GLAAD Media Awards virtual event later tonight at 8pm ET. The event will air on GLAAD’s YouTube and Facebook pages, and then on Logo TV this Monday.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the #GLAADawards this year celebrating the best in LGBTQ media! Don’t miss an amazing night!,” Deville wrote on Instagram.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the appearance, along with Deville’s Instagram post:

Sonya Deville to appear on GLAAD Media Awards tonight Sonya Deville will appear at the GLAAD Media Awards virtual event tonight. The WWE Universe can see Deville, the first out female Superstar in WWE history, and the 31st edition of the event streaming at 8/7 C Thursday night on GLAAD’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Viewers can also catch the event on Monday on Logo TV.

