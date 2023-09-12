The WWE Producers for Monday’s RAW from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA, have been revealed below, courtesy of Fightful Select. The WWE Producers for Monday’s Main Event tapings to air on Thursday are also included. You can click here for our detailed RAW report, and you can click here for Main Event spoilers.

* Adam Pearce produced The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for Main Event

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso and Kevin Owens in the non-title match but it wasn’t clear if he also produced the opening segment, but it’s likely

* Shane Helms produced The Miz vs. Akira Tozawa

* Petey Williams and Robert Roode produced GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Title Celebration with Imperium, Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa

* Chris Park and Nick Aldis produced Drew McIntyre vs. Xavier Woods

* Michael Hayes produced the segment with Cody Rhodes, JD McDonagh and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio

* Tyson Kidd produced Shayna Baszler vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green

* Petey Williams and Robert Roode produced Imperium vs. Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa

* Jason Jordan produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley in the main event

There was no producer listed for the Bronson Reed vs. Riddick Moss match on Main Event, or the RAW segment with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura.

