The WWE Producers for Monday’s RAW from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT, have been revealed below, courtesy of Fightful Select. The WWE Producers for Monday’s Main Event tapings to air on Thursday are also included. You can click here for our detailed RAW report, and you can click here for Main Event spoilers.

* Nick Aldis produced Nikki Cross vs. Indi Hartwell for Main Event

* Robert Roode produced Tegan Nox vs. Xia Li for Main Event

* Shawn Daivari produced the opening segment with Cody Rhodes

* Shawn Daivari produced Cody Rhodes vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio

* Petey Williams produced Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar

* Shane Helms produced Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Shawn Daivari produced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

* Jason Jordan produced Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

* Tyson Kidd produced Natalya vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Adam Pearce produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Giovanni Vinci

* Chris Park produced Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

