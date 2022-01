The following WWE Main Event matches were taped tonight at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC before RAW. These will air during Thursday’s Main Event episode on Hulu.

* T-BAR squashed a local enhancement talent

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

