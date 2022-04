The following WWE Main Event matches were taped tonight in Knoxville, to air on Thursday’s episode:

* Liv Morgan defeated Nikki A.S.H.

* Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeated The Street Profits

This will be the 500th episode of WWE Main Event, which premiered on October 3, 2012.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday via Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.