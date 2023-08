Bronson Reed has undergone a slight name change.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Reed is now billed as Big Bronson Reed internally, and this is his official ring name moving forward. This is similar to WWE going with “Seth Freakin’ Rollins” for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Reed took a loss to Shinsuke Nakamura on last night’s RAW.

