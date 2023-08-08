A new match has been confirmed for MLW Fury Road next month at the 2300 Arena as Love, Doug vs. Little Guido will take place. MLW issued the following:

Special 6pm start time

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Love, Doug vs. Little Guido at the FUSION TV taping portion of FURY ROAD on Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

When the moonsault hits your eye Like a big pizza pie, that’s amore… or Love, Doug when he wrestles Little Guido for the first-time ever!

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

2023 Open Draftee Love, Doug is the perfect blend of wrestling and romance. Standing across the ring is the hot-tempered “Sicilian Shooter” Guido.

In a middleweight bout of two vastly different combatants, will Guido feel the love or will Guido curb stomp MLW’s cupid? Mama mia!

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.

FURY ROAD FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Willie Mack

Kiss My Foot Match

Matt Cardona (with MSL) vs. Mance Warner

Winner Receives A Title Shot

Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

STREET FIGHT!

AKIRA vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Love, Doug vs. Little Guido

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

National Openweight Jacob Fatu

World Tag Team Champions The Calling Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

SNISKY

Ichiban

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 6PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

5:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on FITE+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.