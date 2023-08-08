Finn Balor with Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge about a wide range of topics.

The top WWE star discussed the rise of Dominick Mysterio, who turned on his father and Edge, joining The Judgement Day at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

“When Dominik came to the Judgment Day, he was merely a boy. But now, trust me, he is a man.”

Balor added that he would like to win the Tag Team Titles with either Damian Priest or Mysterio.

“Yeah, either with Damian or with Dom, it don’t matter. But I think if I was tag team champion, I would then be a grand slam champion. So that is something that I hope is on the horizon.”

H/T to Fightful