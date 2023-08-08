Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer reflected on the Brawl for All tournament that WWE held in 1998 that was eventually won by Bart Gunn, who later got to fight Butterbean at WrestleMania 15.

“I mean, it was created as a vehicle for Dr. Death to just surge over everyone. But there were, you know, they forgot that Mark Merrill was a heck of a, you know, a heck of a boxer. There were knee injuries. I think there were two or three D injuries for guys getting knocked out violently. The only one who came out ahead, you know, the better for was Bob Holly, because even Bart Gun, you know, right after he won, was sent to Japan. And like it was, it was just a mess. You had a guy; you had guys suffering serious knockouts and then driving home. Yeah. Less than ideal. You had guys who didn’t, you know, who did a disservice to their legacies by being in there and, you know, yeah. The entire thing was a mess.”

