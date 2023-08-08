Logan Paul is stepping back into the boxing ring when he fights Dillon Danis in a boxing contest.

Paul’s last fight happened when he went to an eight-round draw against Floyd Mayweather Jr in an unscored exhibition bout in June 2021. He also holds a 0-1 record in his professional career, losing to KSI by split decision in 2019.

Danis is a former MMA fighter who went 2-0 in his career. Paul most recently wrestled for WWE at SummerSlam against Ricochet.

The October 14th fight will take place in Manchester, England, is titled The Prime Card, and will be available as a pay-per-view on DAZN.