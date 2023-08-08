Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as The Road to No Mercy continues.

NXT will be headlined by Dragon Lee challenging NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will be in Dragon’s corner, while WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will be in Dominik’s corner.

Tonight’s show will also feature key matches with Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov, among others, while NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will make her first live appearance since The Great American Bash.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

* Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

* Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom

* Noam Dar defends fake Heritage Cup trophy against Tyler Bate

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will make her first live appearance since The Great American Bash

* NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Dragon Lee with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

