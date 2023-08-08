Multiple upcoming episodes of WWE SmackDown will move from FOX to FS1 due to sports coverage. The following episodes will be moved to FS1:

* The October 27 SmackDown from Milwaukee, due to Game 1 of the MLB World Series airing on FOX

* The November 3 SmackDown, due to Game 6 of the MLB World Series airing on FOX (if necessary)

* The November 24 Survivor Series go-home SmackDown from Chicago, due to College Football airing on FOX

