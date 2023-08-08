The WWE Producers for last night’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have been revealed below, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW report.

* The opening segment with Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day was produced by Jamie Noble

* The Fatal 4 Way for a WWE Intercontinental Title shot with Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Ricochet and winner Chad Gable was produced by Jason Jordan

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed was produced by Shane Helms

* The segment with Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler was produced by Petey Williams

* Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler was produced by Petey Williams

* Otis vs. Ludwig Kaiser was produced by Kenn Doane

* The segment with LA Knight and The Miz was produced by Jason Jordan

* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders was produced by Adam Pearce

* The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura was produced by Jamie Noble

