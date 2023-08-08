Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will start commercial-free, according to an announcement by WWE. They did not say if the full first hour will air with no commercials. It was also announced that Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom will be the opening match.

Our live NXT coverage will begin at 8pm ET via this link. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom as the opener

* Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

* Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

* Noam Dar defends fake Heritage Cup trophy against Tyler Bate

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will make her first live appearance since The Great American Bash

* NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Dragon Lee with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

