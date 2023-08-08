– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley backstage, trash talking Dragon Lee and Dominik’s father. We cut to the parking lot and see Dragon arriving in a SUV with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. They talk about tonight and Rey wants Dragon to show his son some humility.

– We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The show will have limited commercial breaks tonight.

Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom

We go right to the ring and Axiom is doing his entrance as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Mustafa Ali is out next.

The match started with quick back & forth offense. They went in and out of the ring early on. At one point Scrypts, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price come walking out to watch the match but they left after five minutes or so.

The match went to the floor as they traded power moves at ringside after Axiom flew out with a big dive. They bring it back in with counters and more high-impact offense. The finish sees Axiom go up to the top. Ali punches him and his finger gets stuck in Axiom’s mask, pausing them both. Ali shoves Axiom to the floor and he lands hard. Ali brings Axiom back in and nails the 450 Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

– After the match, Ali stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Fans chant for Ali now. Ali looks into the camera and says he wants the winner of tonight’s main event. Ali says he is starting a campaign to become the next NXT North American Champion. He wants it, the fans want it.

– The camera cuts to the back and we see Ikemen Jiro and others down on the ground. The Schism is standing over them. Joe Gacy says they will find The Creed Brothers tonight, even if The Schism has to turn NXT upside down.

Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

We go back to the ring and out comes Kelani Jordan with Dana Brooke. We see Jordan’s weekend Twitter promo where she said she’s taking Dana’s advice and finding her killer instinct, which is why she’s calling out one of NXT’s most dangerous women. Out next comes Blair Davenport.

Davenport controls early on but Jordan turns it around and gets aggressive as Brooke encourages her. Davenport goes out but Jordan follows and brings her back in, but then Davenport turns it around to dominate. Jordan kept fighting until Davenport hit her knee to the face finisher for the pin.

Winner: Blair Davenport

* Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

* Noam Dar defends fake Heritage Cup trophy against Tyler Bate

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will make her first live appearance since The Great American Bash

* NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Dragon Lee with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

