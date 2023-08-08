Friday’s live SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.248 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Wrestlenomics. This final number is down 3.22% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.323 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.62 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 1.63% from the previous week’s 0.61 rating. This past week’s 0.62 key demo rating represents 812,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 1.37% from the 801,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.61 key demo rating drew the previous week.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the lowest total viewership since the Night of Champions go-home show on May 26. Friday’s show drew more than the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 3.22% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 1.63% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 7.41% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 26.53% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 episode was the post-SummerSlam show.

Friday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX aired live from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for SummerSlam, LA Knight vs. Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Cameron Grimes in a non-title match, The Grayson Waller Effect with Bayley and IYO SKY, a segment with WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair, Paul Heyman presenting The History of Tribal Combat, plus Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.326 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.544 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 2.384 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 10 Episode: 2.468 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.408 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 3 Episode: 2.451 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 2.320 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 2.258 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 2.219 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 2.468 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 39 episode)

April 14 Episode: 2.265 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 2.175 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 2.473 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

May 5 Episode: 2.059 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 12 Episode: 2.149 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Backlash episode)

May 19 Episode: 2.133 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 26 Episode: 2.158 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 2 Episode: 2.563 million viewers with a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Night of Champions episode)

June 9 Episode: 2.278 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 16 Episode: 2.430 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 23 Episode: 2.354 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 30 Episode: 2.510 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 7 Episode: 2.561 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode)

July 14 Episode: 2.309 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 21 Episode: 1.230 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (FS1 cable episode)

July 28 Episode: 2.323 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 4 Episode: 2.248 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 11 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 2.123 million viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.51 rating per episode over 52 episodes

2022 FOX Viewership Average: 2.173 million viewers per episode over 50 episodes

2022 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.53 rating per episode over 50 episodes

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode over 52 episodes (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode over 52 episodes (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode over 50 episodes

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode over 50 episodes

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

