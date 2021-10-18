Stay tuned for live WWE RAW coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Queen’s Crown Tournament Semi-finals: Doudrop vs. Shayna Baszler with the winner facing Zelina Vega in the finals at Crown Jewel

* King of the Ring Tournament Semi-finals: Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal with the winner facing Finn Balor in the finals at Crown Jewel

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The Street Profits in a non-title match

* WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Bianca Belair in the main event

