WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/6/23

Mohegan Sun Arena

Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania

Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn Segment

Seth Rollins: Mohegan Sun Arena, Welcome To Monday Night Rollins. I am a visionary. I am a revolutionary. I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins. And I am still your World Heavyweight Champion. Hey, now, normally I would like to come out here and talk about myself, but tonight I actually came out here to talk about two other people. Two people that I need to give a big thank you to. First off, I want to say thank you to Drew McIntyre. Saturday at Crown Jewel, Drew and I beat the hell out of each other. It’s the reason why I’m not at 100% at the moment. But it is also the reason that I am a little bit better than I was before Saturday.

The real reason why I want to give props to Drew is because he’s a man of his words. He said he was not in bed with The Judgment Day, and at Crown Jewel, The Judgment Day didn’t get involve in our match. Now, after our match, Damian Priest tried to cash in his Money In The Bank Contract on me, which leads me to the next person I would like to thank. But I would like to thank him in person, so, Sami Zayn, if you’re back there listening, come on out and join the party, baby. You know, Sami, I half expected you to come out here with Damian Priest’s briefcase that you hijacked on Saturday. But wait, let me take a wild guess as to what happen, you showed up at the building and Adam Pearce made you return it, didn’t he?

Sami Zayn: Wow, that’s a pretty good guess. As a matter of fact, that’s exactly what happened.

Seth Rollins: Look, let me cut to the chase. Saturday after my match, I was in a pretty bad way. Now, I could’ve handled Damian Priest on my own, but maybe I couldn’t have handled Damian Priest on my own, so I just wanted to say, thank you, Sami. And since Saturday, I’ve been thinking about how I can repay you.

Sami Zayn: Let me stop you before you get too far. I want to be honest with you, okay? I’m really glad that I helped you out. And I appreciate that you appreciate it, but that’s not why I did what I did. I went out there because I’ve been dealing with The Judgment Day for months and months. For months, I’ve been listening to them talk about how they run Monday Night Raw. And that’s almost true because they hold every championship that’s on Raw, except for one, that World Heavyweight Championship. And if Damian Priest cashes in that Money In The Bank Briefcase, if he gets that World Heavyweight Championship, we are no longer dealing with The Judgment Day, we are then dealing with The Bloodline 2.0. And I have fought too hard and for too long to let that happen because I meant what I said last week. As long as there’s a breath of air left in my body, I will fight The Judgment Day and make sure that they don’t run this show.

Seth Rollins: Alright, Sami Zayn, everybody. Man, you know what? That’s what I’ve always loved about you. You’ve always stood up for what you think is right. It doesn’t matter if you’re out numbered, whether it’s three on one, five on one, a million on one, you keep fighting for what you believe in and I dig that conviction, man. But here’s the thing about life, people like you, they don’t get what they deserve. The Judgment Day, they don’t run Monday Night Raw, I run Monday Night Raw. And as long as I’m the World Heavyweight Champion around here, that Money In The Bank Contract is not the only way to get an opportunity at my title. Now, the reason I knew Pearce made you return the briefcase was because after you left his office, I went into his office today. And the reason I went to see Adam Pearce is the same reason I invited you out here tonight. Sami Zayn, you have got yourself a World Heavyweight Championship Match. It’s waiting for you, baby. It’s got your name on it. All you got to do is say when.

Sami Zayn: I got to be honest, Seth, you’ve caught me a little off guard, I wasn’t expecting that. I’ve learn the hard way how hard it is to get a championship opportunity in WWE. But the first thing that’s coming to my mind, when I win that World Heavyweight Championship, because mark my words, one day I will win that World Heavyweight Championship. But when I do, I want to beat a champion that’s not compromised. Seth, I mean no disrespect, I love you, we go way back, but everybody knows that you’re not 100% right now.

Seth Rollins: Cut the crap, Sami. Cut the crap, I’m not 100%. Let me ask you this, are you 100%? We go back a long time. We both been doing this for decades. Guys like you and me, we are never 100%. But that doesn’t stop us giving 100%. And so, I say again, Sami Zayn, there’s a World Heavyweight Championship Match with your name on it, just say when.

Sami Zayn: Just say when? Well, Seth, I can’t think about a better place or better time than right here, tonight.

– In The Judgment Day Clubhouse, Dominik Mysterio is elated that Logan Paul defeated his deadbeat father to become the new United States Champion. Damian Priest is livid about tonight’s main event. He complains about Adam Pearce. The plan tonight is to handle business with The New Day.

First Match: The Judgment Day vs. The New Day

Finn Balor and Kofi Kingston will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Balor applies a side headlock. Kofi whips Balor across the ring. Balor drops Kofi with a shoulder tackle. Kofi drops down on the canvas. Kofi leapfrogs over Balor. Kofi with a corkscrew elbow. Balor kicks Kofi in the gut. Balor with a liver punch. Balor goes for a Monkey Flip, but Kofi lands back on his feet. Kofi ducks a clothesline from Balor. Kofi dropkicks Balor. Following a snap mare takeover, Woods tags himself in. Kofi with a PK. Woods with a Sliding Lariat. Kofi with a Springboard Splash. Woods follows that with an elbow drop for a two count. Balor whips Woods across the ring. Woods slides under Balor’s legs. Priest made the blind tag. Woods ducks a clothesline from Balor. Woods dropkicks Balor to the floor. Woods thrust kicks the midsection of Priest. New Day clotheslines Priest over the top rope. Stereo Somersault Planchas. Woods punches Priest in the back. Woods with a flying double axe handle off the ring apron. Woods chops Priest. Woods with a Flying Thrust Kick off the apron. Woods rolls Priest back into the ring.

Woods with a flying forearm smash. Woods transitions into a corner mount. Woods with another thrust kick to the midsection of Priest. Woods with a blistering chop. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from Woods. Woods kicks Priest in the face. Woods drops Priest with The Honor Roll for a two count. The Judgment Day regained control of the match during the commercial break. Kofi and Priest are tagged in. Kofi with a Flying Tomahawk Chop. Kofi with two double chops. Kofi dropkicks Priest. Priest goes for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam, but Kofi lands back on his feet. Kofi with a Pendulum Kick. Kofi with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kofi knocks Balor off the apron. Kofi with a Running Knee Strike. Kofi delivers The New Day Boom Drop.

Priest avoids The Trouble In Paradise. Priest with The Rolling Elbow. Priest with an Inside Out Lariat. Balor tags himself in. Kofi escapes The Razor’s Edge. Kofi has Balor perched on the top turnbuckle. Priest accidentally hits Balor. Kofi tags in Woods. Woods with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kofi launches Priest over the top rope. New Day with a SuperPlex/Flying Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Priest sends Kofi crashing to the outside. Priest catches Kofi in mid-air. Priest with a Flatliner into the announce table. Woods rocks Priest with a forearm. Balor rolls Woods over for a two count. Woods SuperKicks Balor. Woods with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Priest kicks Woods from the outside. Balor hits The SlingBlade. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Balor plants Woods with The Coupe De Grace to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Judgment Day via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond tried to catch up with Drew McIntyre as he was arriving to the arena. Jackie asks McIntyre what’s next for him? McIntyre completes ignores Jackie and decides to drive away.

– Natalya Vignette.

Second Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa w/The Alpha Academy

Nakamura starts things off with The Kitchen Sink. Nakamura applies The Sleeper Hold. Nakamura goes for The Reverse Exploder Suplex, but Tozawa lands back on his feet. Tozawa taunts Nakamura. Tozawa ducks a clothesline from Nakamura. Tozawa mocks Nakamura. Tozawa with a Spinning Back Kick. Nakamura dodges The Windmill Kick. Tozawa crawls under Nakamura’s legs. Tozawa with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Tozawa lands The Suicide Dive. Tozawa rolls Nakamura back into the ring. Nakamura kicks out the legs of Tozawa. Nakamura with a Running Knee Strike. Tozawa answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Tozawa with two knife edge chops. Tozawa with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner for a two count. Tozawa drags Nakamura to the corner. Tozawa slowly climbs up to the top turnbuckle. Tozawa goes for The Senton Bomb, but Nakamura gets his knees up in the air. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Tozawa rolls him over for a two count. Tozawa with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Nakamura drops Tozawa with a Running Boot. Nakamura connects with The Kinshasa to pickup the victory. After the match, Otis walks into the ring and tries to play mind games with Nakamura. Nakamura heads off to the backstage area.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura via Pinfall

– Raw General Manager Adam Pearce hypes up tonight’s #1 Contenders Fatal Four Way Match For The Intercontinental Championship.

– Tickets for the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia will go on sale this Friday.

– Seth Rollins tells Adam Pearce that he’s born to run and he has nothing to worry about tonight.

Third Match: Ricochet vs. The Miz vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar w/Valhalla In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Simultaneous dropkicks to Reed and Ivar after the bell rings. Miz is throwing haymakers at Reed. Ivar shoves Ricochet into Miz. Reed and Ivar collide into each other. Miz with The Big Boot. Ricochet sends Reed tumbling to the floor. Miz reverses out of the irish whip from Ricochet. Ricochet slips over Miz’s back. Ricochet ducks a clothesline from Miz. Ricochet with a Headscissors Takeover. Ricochet dropkicks Miz to the floor. Ricochet dropkicks Reed off the ring apron. Ivar with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Ivar goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ricochet lands back on his feet. Miz avoids The Seated Senton. Ricochet blasts Miz with The PK. Ricochet with a Handspring Kick to Reed. Ivar answers with a Seated Senton out of the corner. Ivar slams Ricochet’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ivar puts Ricochet on the top turnbuckle. Ricochet kicks Ivar in the face. Ivar dumps Ricochet ribs first on the top rope. Assisted Hurricanrana to Ivar. Ricochet ducks a clothesline from Miz. Ricochet rolls Miz over for a two count. Ricochet blocks The Skull Crushing Finale. Rollup Exchange. Ricochet dodges The Big Boot. Ricochet goes for a Diving Clothesline, but Miz counters with a Big Boot.

Miz ducks a clothesline from Ricochet. Miz with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Reed rocks Miz with a forearm smash. Ivar and Reed catches Ricochet in mid-air. Ivar and Reed PowerBombs Ricochet into Miz. Reed runs through Ricochet. Ivar with a Running Crossbody Block to Miz against the ringside barricade. Ivar and Reed are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block on the floor. Ricochet dives over Reed. Reed catches Ricochet in mid-air. Reed drives Ricochet into Miz. Reed Powerslams Ricochet. Reed levels Miz with The Body Avalanche. Ivar decks Reed with a back elbow smash. Ivar ascends to the top turnbuckle. Reed with a straight right hand. Reed goes for The SuperPlex, but Ricochet and Miz counters with The Tower Of Doom. Ricochet hooks the outside leg for a two count. Miz tries the steal victory for a two count. Ricochet shoves Miz. Haymaker Exchange. Ricochet uppercuts Miz. Miz reverses out of the irish whip from Ricochet. Miz with The Awesome Clothesline. Miz with a Roundhouse Kick. Miz follows that with a Springboard Crossbody Block. Miz ducks a clothesline from Reed. Miz drops Reed with The Spinning DDT. Ricochet kicks Miz in the face. Miz kicks out the legs of Ricochet.

Miz with The Draping Codebreaker. Miz drops Ricochet with The Implant DDT for a two count. Miz goes for The Skull Crushing Finale, but Ricochet counters with an arm-drag. Ricochet hits The Recoil for a one count. Ricochet blocks The German Suplex. Ricochet with The Rolling Elbow. Ivar cartwheels around Ricochet. Ivar with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ivar fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ivar kicks Reed in the face. Ivar with The Springboard Clothesline for a two count. Ivar delivers The Bronco Buster to Miz. Ricochet avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Ricochet SuperKicks Ivar. Miz fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ricochet denies The Skull Crushing Finale. Miz thrust kicks the midsection of Ricochet. Ricochet SuperKicks Miz. Miz answers with a forearm. Both men are knocked down after a Double Big Boot. Ivar and Reed raced up to the top turnbuckle. Ivar connects with The MoonSault for a two count. Reed goes for The Tsunami Splash, but Miz ducks out of the way. Miz rolls Reed over to pickup the victory. After the match, Ivar attacks Miz from behind. Ivar tees off on Miz. Ivar drags Miz to the corner. Ivar plants Miz with The MoonSault.

Winner: The Miz via Pinfall

– The Alpha Academy will be accompanying Akira Tozawa tomorrow night on NXT during his NXT Heritage Cup Match with Noam Dar.

– We see The Creed Brothers & Ivy Nile signing their official Monday Night Raw contracts.

Fourth Match: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers w/Ivy Nile

– Women’s Battle Royal. The Winner Will Battle Rhea Ripley At Survivor Series For The WWE Women’s World Championship

The Participants: (Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Natalya, Xia Li, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Indi Hartwell, Maxxine Dupri, Tegan Nox, Ivy Nile and Nikki Cross)

– Seth Rollins (c) vs. Sami Zayn For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

