– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last week’s tag team match that saw T-BAR and MACE defeat Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman by DQ.

– We’re live on the USA Network from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Adnan Virk welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: T-BAR and MACE vs. Braun Strowman

We go right to the ring and out first comes the team of T-BAR and MACE. They are not wearing the masks but they do have new face paint on. We get pre-recorded backstage promos from the former RETRIBUTION members as they head to the ring. We see Drew McIntyre backstage warming up now. Braun Strowman approaches and they argue over last week with Braun taking credit for saving Drew’s career last week. Braun tells Drew to follow his lead, kid. Drew says Braun sometimes speaks before he thinks. They continue arguing and Braun says he’s going out there to beat MACE and T-BAR by himself to prove a point. Braun heads to the ring.

Mike Rome starts introductions but Braun snatches the mic and says no, this is no longer a tag team match, it’s a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, something Drew couldn’t get done last week but he will right now. The bell rings and Braun takes T-BAR to the corner, beating him down. T-BAR fights back but Braun beats him around the ring. Braun with big splashes in the corner for a pop.

MACE decks Braun from behind and beats him into the corner. Braun misses a clothesline and gets dropped by a heel kick from MACE. MACE unloads while Braun is down now. T-BAR tags back in and keeps the assault going in their corner. MACE with another quick tag and more beatdown in their corner. Braun kicks MACE away as they keep fighting. T-BAR tags in but Braun fights them both off. T-BAR with boots to the face in the corner as fans boo. The double team continues now as the referee warns them and calls for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Braun Strowman

– After the bell, the attack continues until the music hits and out comes McIntyre. He meets T-BAR at ringside and drops him. Drew enters the ring and unloads on MACE now. Braun joins in as T-BAR comes back in. Drew clotheslines MACE to the floor while Braun knocks T-BAR to the floor. Drew and Braun stand tall together but there’s still some tension as we go to commercial.

Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre vs. T-BAR and MACE

Back from the break and the tag team match is on. Drew McIntyre goes at it with T-BAR. T-BAR blocks a Futureshock DDT and delivers an elbow to the head. Drew with big strikes and a slap. T-BAR rocks him with a big right but Drew drops him for a 2 count with a Glasgow Kiss.

MACE tags in and they double team Drew in the corner. Drew fights back but MACE slams him for a 2 count as Braun Strowman looks on from the apron. MACE grounds Drew now. Drew fights up but MACE puts him back down. More back and forth between Drew and MACE now. Drew tosses MACE. T-BAR and Braun tag in. Braun levels him with a shoulder, then a big splash in the corner. Braun charges again but T-BAR moves and he hits hard.

Drew tags in and knocks MACE off the apron, then drops T-BAR with a neckbreaker for a pop. Drew with a top rope clothesline and a kip up for a pop. Drew puts T-BAR on his shoulders but he fights off. T-BAR does the same but Drew fights off and drops him with a Futureshock DDT. MACE breaks it up at 2.

Braun gets involved and beats MACE into the corner, then sends him to the floor. Braun goes outside and levels MACE as Drew sends T-BAR into the announce table face-first. Braun and Drew end up colliding at ringside. Drew tries to make it back in but he misses the 10 count.

Winners by Count Out: T-BAR and MACE

– After the match, T-BAR and MACE celebrate on the ramp. Braun enters the ring and hits Drew with the running powerslam. Braun yells at Drew about trying to help him for Drew to repay him by hitting him at ringside. Braun’s music hits as he marches up the ramp, yelling back at Drew.

– Still to come, Damian Priest and The New Day will face Elias, Jaxson Ryker and The Miz. Back to commercial.

– Drew McIntyre approaches Adam Pearce backstage. He wants Braun Strowman in a match tonight. Pearce says he can do that and Drew immediately walks off.

– We go back to the ring for another must see edition of MizTV with The Miz and John Morrison. Elias and Jaxson Ryker are in the ring with them.

Miz brags about the success of his WWE 24 documentary and mentions how a new episode of “Miz & Mrs.” will air after RAW tonight. Miz tells Elias to introduce he and Ryker. Morrison introduces himself. Miz says they are all here in honor of Bad Bunny selling out his 2022 tour in minutes. Morrison congratulates Bunny. Miz takes full credit for the tour selling out because of their star power rubbing off on him at WrestleMania 37. They go on and want to give Bunny something. They begin an unplugged version of their “HEY HEY HO HO” song. Miz, Morrison and Ryker are rapping, and they’re all singing the chorus. The lights go out and here comes Damian Priest with his fiery entrance. Priest takes the mic and ends up interrupting The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

They come out as Priest says they have a surprise. Woods is carrying a large guitar case down to the ring with them. The surprise is… tomatoes. The guitar case is full of tomatoes. Priest and The New Day start unloading on Elias, Ryker, Miz and Morrison with tomatoes, getting the best of them as we go to commercial.

Elias, Jaxson Ryker and The Miz vs. Damian Priest and The New Day

Back from the break and we see what just happened with the tomatoes. Xavier Woods starts the match off with Elias. Elias turns it around in the corner and delivers chops as John Morrison cheers his team on. Jaxson Ryker tags in and takes over. Elias with a cheap shot from the apron while the referee is distracted.

Ryker slams Woods for a 1 count. Ryker keeps control and in comes Elias again. Elias drops Woods with an uppercut in the middle of the ring. Woods fucks clotheslines and levels Elias with a rolling elbow for a 2 count. Elias pounds on Woods some more. The Miz tags in but Woods drops him. Kofi Kingston tags in and they double team Miz. Kofi with a 2 count.

Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman is confirmed for later. Woods tags back in as the quick double team offense continues on Miz. Kofi tags back in and springboards in, taking Miz down for a 2 count. Damian Priest wants in and he gets the tag. Miz retreats to his corner and wants no part of Priest. Ryker tags in and talks some trash. They lock up and go at it. Priest ends up sweeping the leg, then again after catching a kick. Ryker tags in Elias but Priest drops him. Miz runs in but Priest gets the best of him. Kofi runs in and sends Elias to the floor, next to Miz. Ryker stumbles over to check on them. Priest dances in the ring with The New Day as the others regroup at ringside.

Kofi brings Elias back in and goes to the top. Kofi with a big crossbody for 2 on Elias. Miz and Elias double team Kofi in the corner now. Miz runs into a kick. Kofi goes to the top but Elias pulls him to the floor on the outside while Ryker has the referee distracted. Miz runs around the ring and levels Kofi with a big kick at ringside. The two teams have words as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz levels Kofi with a kick for 2. Miz mounts Kofi with more offense as fans boo. Morrison rubs tomatoes in Kofi’s face while the referee is distracted. Miz and Elias double team Kofi. Elias is legal now as he works Kofi over some more. Elias with the big modified suplex for a close 2 count. The heels continue to punish Kofi and taunt his partners. Ryker comes in and levels Kofi for a 2 count. Ryker grounds Kofi and he starts to fade now.

Kofi reaches for a tag as fans rally but Ryker decks him. Ryker with a slingshot suplex as Elias tags in and follows up with a running forearm on Kofi for a close 2 count. Kofi fights back but Elias keeps swinging. Kofi mounts offense but Elias rams him back into their corner. Miz tags back in and stomps away on Kofi. Elias with more cheap shots while Kofi is down as fans boo Miz and his partners. Miz with It Kicks now while Kofi is on his knees. Kofi ducks the roundhouse and catches Miz with SOS for a big pop.

Kofi and Miz are both down now as their partners reach. Priest and Elias tag in. Priest with a jumping back elbow. Priest decks Ryker as he runs in. Priest leaps into the corner with a stage dive on Elias,then Ryker but Ryker catches him. Priest ends up keeping control and hitting a top rope spin kick to Elias but Miz breaks the pin with a running boot. Priest with Broken Arrow to Miz. Woods comes off the top but Elias hits him with the Simple Knee for a close 2 count.

Ryker tags in but Woods fights he and Elias off. Ryker goes for a tilt-a-whirl slam but Woods blocks it. Priest runs in and holds him with Elias as Kofi goes to the top for a missile dropkick but he still kicks out at 2. Morrison with an assist but it backfires. Priest ends up leaping out of the ring to Miz and Morrison on the floor. Ryker fights Woods off from behind. Kofi also gets involved but goes back to the floor, which leads to Woods rolling Ryker up for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day and Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest and The New Day begin celebrating as the music hits and we go to replays. The celebration continues on the stage as we see the heels recovering at ringside.

– We see SmackDown official Sonya Deville waking backstage. She walks to an arena back door and opens it, to let Charlotte Flair in. Fans in the arena are booing at the sight of the suspended RAW Superstar. Deville and Flair walk together as we go back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.