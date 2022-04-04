– The post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video package of highlights from WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday. We’re live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW After WrestleMania. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop. Rhodes is wearing a suit tonight. He takes his time walking to the ring and the pyro goes of. Rhodes greets fans on his way to the ring as Mike Rome introduces The American Nightmare.

Rhodes enters the ring and the music stops as fans chant his name and chant “welcome back!” as he takes it all in. Rhodes asks the crowd what they want to talk about and they pop. Rhodes says it’s been 47 days since the abrupt news came out that he was a free agent. He heard all the theories. Everyone thinks the decision to return to WWE was difficult but it was not, it was simple really. The “star” that left them in the “dust” and the man that has signed a multi-year agreement, standing here now, and if there was… fans interrupt with a “you deserve it!” chant. If there was a glimmer of doubt, then the moment he rose up in front of 70,000+ fans, the moment he made the WrestleMania walk and beat a top Superstar in Seth Rollins, that doubt was eradicated. Rhodes recalls a quote he found, about how a man finds his destiny on the path he takes to avoid it.

Cody shows us a photo of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, on the big screen. It’s so easy to say that’s his father, yeah he’s a legend, a common man, the son of a plumber, but to Cody he was his hero. Fans chant “Dusty!” now. Rhodes says the photo on the screen was taken in 1977 at Madison Square Garden, showing Dusty holding the title that WWE Hall of Famers like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Triple H would get their hands on, and many other greats. Cody says this photo was on the mantel in his parent’s bedroom until his father’s last day. Cody gets a bit emotional and says as he got hip to the industry, he found the courage to say to his dad, he didn’t know he was champion like Hogan was. His dad looked at him with the same eyes his daughter Liberty does, and explained how it was champion’s advantage and he won by count out but didn’t take the title home. Cody was just 8 years old and he knew then that he would win this title one day, he would place it and bestow it into the hands of The American Dream, telling him no one can take it from you now. Rhodes says for those who are new to his journey, unfortunately that Dream died, it died right in front of him, the opportunity passed.

Cody is getting emotional as he continues with this story. He says that opportunity passed, or did it? He says he cannot physically put that title into his father’s hands, he can’t physically bestow it onto The American Dream, but he can certainly put it around the waist of The American Nightmare. Fans chant “Cody!” and “you can do it!” now. Cody says his intentions are clear, he’s made it clear, he stands in front of us ready, finally ready, and he’s going to do it, he’s going to give the distinction that his family has long since been denied, he’s doing it for the fans, for himself, for his family, and he’s going to do it for The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes. The music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins. Rollins dances to the stage as fans sing along with his theme.

Rollins enters the ring and stares Rhodes down. Rhodes stares back and drops the mic, then extends his hand for a shake. Rollins just looks at him as they stand in the middle of the ring. Fans chant “yes!” now. Rollins finally shakes Cody’s hand while smiling and mouthing something to him that we can’t hear. Cody’s music starts back up as Rollins exits the ring. Graves says Rollins said “welcome home” to Cody.

– Jimmy says new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be here tonight. Also, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and WWE United States Champion Finn Balor will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Austin Theory in six-man action. New RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will also be here.

Championship Contender’s Match: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out first are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Naomi and Sasha Banks. Naomi is out first and Banks joins her. They dance on the stage and head to the ring for this Championship Contender’s match. They hit the ring and pose on the apron as the pyro goes off. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are out for this match to earn a future title shot. Ripley starts off with Naomi and takes control. Ripley with a long vertical suplex in the middle of the ring as Liv and fans count along. Ripley keeps Naomi in the air for more than one minute, then slams her for a 2 count.

Naomi ducks a big boot and goes to work. Banks tags in and they double team Ripley into the turnbuckles. Naomi tags back in for more double teaming. Liv breaks up a pin attempt just in time. Liv is sent out and Banks hits a Meteora from the apron to Liv on the floor. Ripley then leaps out from the apron to take Banks down on the floor. Naomi runs and nails a dive onto Ripley at ringside. Naomi brings Ripley back into the ring and nails a leg drop for a 2 count as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Naomi ends up nailing the springboard kick to drop Ripley. Liv and Banks tag in at the same time and unload on each other. Banks drops Liv for a pop. Banks drops Liv in the corner with a shot to the jaw, then hits the Meteora. Banks yells out for a pop from the crowd as she keeps control. Banks flies from the top with another Meteora but Liv kicks out at 2.

Liv with roll-ups now but Banks keeps control. Liv drops Banks with an enziguri. Ripley tags in and they double team Banks now. Ripley covers for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two teams. There was a bit of miscommunication between the challengers towards the end. The champs end up hitting a double modified Lungblower on Liv for the pin to win.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Naomi

– After the match, Banks and Naomi stand tall and celebrate before exiting as fans cheer them on. Ripley comes back in and she’s disappointed with Liv. Liv tries to talk to her but Ripley walks off. Liv is confused. Ripley walks off and here comes Kevin Owens as we go to a break.

– Back from the break and we see stills from WrestleMania 38.

– We go back to the ring and Kevin Owens is waiting with a mic.

Owens says he may have made a mistake at WrestleMania Saturday when he had WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on The KO Show. Owens admits he underestimated The Texas Rattlesnake a little bit because Stone Cold is still great, but you’d have to be great to step in the ring with the greatest of all-time, Kevin Owens. Owens yells at the crowd about how great he is. Owens then says he went into the match with a bad back injury. He goes on about how he probably should’ve taken time off to heal up.

Owens says as great as the win was for Austin, it should be listed in the record books as being over someone who wasn’t 100%, actually it should be stricken from the record books altogether. Owens goes on ranting about his back and Austin. The music interrupts and out comes Elias with a totally new look. Owens asks if this is Elias, and where the hell has he been? Owens asks why Elias is interrupting him.

Elias says he is not Elias, he is the younger brother to Elias. The name is Ezekiel. Owens says no, he recognizes those eyes, this is Elias. He insists he’s the younger brother to Elias, named Ezekiel. Owens hates liars. Ezekiel says he must hate himself then, because he lied to Stone Cold on Saturday and because of that he got Stunned. Fans chant “you got Stunned!” as Owens says he doesn’t like Elias. Owens gives Ezekiel 10 seconds to get out of his ring or else. Fans count down with Owens.

Owens counts down but he leaves the ring to boos instead of doing anything about it. Owens’ music starts back up as he marches to the back while Ezekiel looks on with a smirk on his face.

– The announcers congratulate Bad Bunny on winning a Grammy Award last night.

Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out comes The Mysterios – Dominik Mysterio with Rey Mysterio. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Miz. We see what happened at WrestleMania 38 with Miz, Logan Paul and The Mysterio. The bell rings and they go at it. Dominik mounts offense early on but Miz comes right back with a quick Skull Crushing Finale to get the squash run.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, The Miz stands tall as his music hits and Rey comes in to check on his son. Miz poses in the corner but the music interrupts and out comes Veer Mahaan for his re-debut. Miz leaves as Veer hits the ring and poses. Veer suddenly levels Dominik with one shot. Rey attacks Veer but Veer drops him with a big clothesline, then smashes him into the mat. Veer smashes Dominik next and applies a modified Camel Clutch submission. Dominik taps and yells out but Veer isn’t letting go. Fans boo Veer as he finally lets go and stands tall over Dominik. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns will be here. The announcers go over some of the mainstream publicity for WrestleMania 38, and tout the attendance at AT&T Stadium.

– We go back to the ring and out comes new RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to a pop. She hits the ring and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see more WrestleMania stills. Belair is in the ring with a mic now. She thanks everyone for never giving up on her until she got back what is her own. A “you deserve it!” chant starts up. Belair is sporting a bad shiner from a kick she took from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, and she acknowledges the black eye, but says it all goes back to SummerSlam. Belair learned not to take any of this for granted because it can be taken away so quick and that hurt.

Belair goes on about being a fighting champion and ready to face anyone in the back. After Saturday she is different, she is better. She says the fans deserve better than Lynch, so she became better. Belair hypes herself up some more and poses as the pyro explodes. Belair raises the title in the air to end the segment.

– Still to come, the Dolph Ziggler will defend against Bron Breakker. We get a promo for the match.

WWE NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler with Robert Roode. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and here comes Bron Breakker to a pop. Bron stands tall in the ring and is fired up as fans cheer him on. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. Ziggler taunts and jabs Breakker before the bell. Breakker smiles and Ziggler yells at him.

The bell rings and Breakker rams Ziggler into the corner, then launches him out with a big belly-to-belly suplex. Ziggler goes to the floor to regroup but Breakker taunts him. They bring it back in but Ziggler mounts Breakker with right hands. Ziggler with a DDT and a big elbow drop for a 2 count.

Roode taunts Breakker with insults but Breakker catches Ziggler in mid-move with a big powerslam out of the air. Breakker blocks a dropkick and launches Ziggler into the turnbuckle with a catapult. Ziggler counters and turns it around in the corner, sending Breakker in face-first. Ziggler dropkicks Breakker to the floor and we go back to commercial.

