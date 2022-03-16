The pre-sale for the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is going on now.

Tickets for Money In the Bank start at $25 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. You can use the passcode “TWEETS” to access the pre-sale. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow.

As seen in the graphic below, WWE has several top stars advertised for Money In the Bank – WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley.

WWE recently announced that they are offering Ticket Packages and Hotel Packages for Money In the Bank through their new partnership with On Location.

As noted, the Las Vegas Review Journal recently reported that MITB will go head-to-head with UFC 276, which takes place just across the street at the T-Mobile Arena. The paper noted that Money In the Bank was expected to begin at 5pm local time, and will conclude well in advance of the UFC’s main event fight that night, but this new graphic from WWE confirms the 4:30pm local start time. There will be a significant number of fans in Vegas that week as UFC 276 will cap off the 10th anniversary of International Fight Week.

Money In the Bank will be WWE’s second time running Allegiant Stadium as SummerSlam was held there back in August. WWE announced 51,326 fans in attendance for that event.

WWE Money In the Bank is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This will be the first time a MITB event is held at a NFL stadium.

