WWE has named Chris Legentil as their new Head of Global Communications, while Scott Zanghellini has been named the new Head of Revenue Strategy & Development, and Alex Varga has been named as the Vice President of Revenue Strategy & Development.

Legentil, as a part of WWE’s senior leadership team, will be responsible for the company’s communications strategy.

“Chris has phenomenal instincts. His experience working across the media and content landscape is tremendous,” said WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan.

Legentil previously worked as the Senior Vice President of Global Communications of DAZN, where he helped the sports streaming network in the United States in 2018, and then with their global platform in 2020. He also worked for the NBA and Showtime.

Zanghellini will pursue new business for WWE, and identify innovative and creative new lines of revenue for the company.

“Scott has a great eye for spotting trends and creating additional value for brands,” said Khan. “His track record identifying and securing new revenue streams is remarkable.”

Zanghellini previously worked for Khan’s former employer, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where he most recently worked as Senior Talent Agent.

Varga will join Zanghellini. He also comes to WWE with experience as a CAA Agent.

Legentil and Zanghellini will both report to Khan.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the new hires:

